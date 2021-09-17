Trinity man accused of sexual activity with minor

Sep. 17—TRINITY — A Trinity man faces almost a dozen charges involving sexual conduct with a minor, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph William Wood Jr., 41, was the subject of a report to the sheriff's office's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on Aug. 12, a press release said. Following an investigation, an arrest warrant on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child was issued.

This past Wednesday, investigators found and arrested Wood, and he was released from jail after posting $10,000 secured bond, the press release said.

After further investigation, detectives sought on Thursday an additional 10 charges of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charge involves making, distributing or seeking photos or video of sexual activity involving a minor.

Wood was arrested on those charges on Thursday, and his bond was set at $20,000 secured.