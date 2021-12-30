Trinity man arrested after ramming woman's car before assaulting and stabbing man

Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a domestic situation on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. An investigation showed the suspect assaulted a male and female after ramming the female's vehicle with his.

The situation occurred on Loflin Hill Road in Trinity. Arriving deputies located two males and a female. One male was found suffering from a stab wound and severe lacerations. The other male was quickly identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Steven David Legrand, 57, who was also injured was treated and released. The male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the female was treated at the scene.

Legrand was then transported to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with felony attempted murder, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female as a result of the investigation.

No bond was given due to it being domestic in nature. He is set to appear in Randolph County District Court on Jan. 3, 2022.

