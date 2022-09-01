Trinity man charged with assaulting 3 officers in Lawrence County

Sep. 1—A Trinity man charged with assaulting and injuring three law enforcement officers in Lawrence County was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces three counts of second-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of third-degree domestic violence and one count of resisting arrest.

Two Lawrence County sheriff's deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured during the altercation with Parker, according to Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington.

Lawrence deputies responded at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to a domestic violence call reporting a family dispute with threats on Lawrence County 221 in the Trinity area of East Lawrence. According to court records, Parker was threatening his brother and grandmother.

The first deputy arrived and Parker, in the second floor of the home, was non-compliant and began to fight the deputy, Covington said. Parker then assaulted the second deputy, according to Covington.

"Both deputies and a family member were able to hold down Mr. Parker until Moulton police could arrive," Covington said in a statement. "Once Moulton police arrived, one of their officers was injured during the attempt to handcuff the subject."

Both Parker and the officers were transported to Lawrence Medical Center.

"One deputy sustained a broken nose and was treated and released. The second deputy was treated for a broken hand and released. A Moulton police officer was treated for a broken hand and released," Covington said.

According to an affidavit filed in Lawrence County District Court by Lawrence County Sgt. Tabitha Campbell, the injured officers were deputies Justin Fagan and Conner Melson, and Officer Jonathan Zech of the Moulton Police Department.

Parker was treated for dehydration and then transported to the Morgan County Jail, according to Covington.

No bond had been set as of Wednesday evening.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.