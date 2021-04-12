Trinity man charged with rapes

Apr. 12—Brandon Luke Handy, 29, of Trinity was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

A woman told police responding to criminal trespassing call Sunday that Handy forcibly held her down and raped her twice, according to an affidavit filed today by Decatur police Detective Timothy Pace.

Handy fled on foot minutes before before police arrived, Pace wrote, but was apprehended near the scene. The location of the rapes was redacted from the affidavit.

Pace was in Morgan County Jail on Monday in lieu of $40,000 bond. Court records also list an address for Handy in Madison.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.