Trinity man charged with shooting into occupied dwelling

Apr. 29—A Trinity man is charged with firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling in Southwest Decatur on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police reported they responded to a call at 5:15 a.m. in reference to gunshots being fired in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive Southwest. During the investigation, officers interviewed a witness and Nigel Jay Ray, 23, and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

Ray was arrested and booked in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300.

