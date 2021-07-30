Trinity man facing burglary charges

Jul. 30—MOULTON — A Trinity man is facing felony charges after sheriff's deputies detained him during a burglary in progress in the East Lawrence area Wednesday, according to authorities.

Anthony Quintin Standridge, 37, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor drug and obstruction charges after being detained by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said a citizen reported a break-in at a nearby residence along Lawrence County 370, and the homeowner was not present at the time. Deputies located and detained the man, who originally gave false personal identifying information.

Standridge was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $25,300.

