Trinity man facing trafficking charges

Feb. 24—A Trinity man is facing drug trafficking charges after Decatur police found him in possession of illegal drugs Thursday afternoon, police said.

Zachary Morgan, 36, is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000, according to police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.

During a recent investigation into heroin sales in Decatur, police investigators located Morgan about 12:15 p.m. at a traffic stop.

Police said Morgan was found to be in possession of multiple prescription pills including Xanax, Lortabs and Morphine. He was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

