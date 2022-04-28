Trinity man to get new plea offer in Capitol riot

Apr. 28—A Trinity man facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2001, riot at the U.S. Capitol may never have had a plea bargain offer clearly explained to him by the lawyer who represented him last year, a federal prosecutor indicated in a hearing on Wednesday.

The options before Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, were discussed during a status conference hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder said Bennett recently told him he thought the plea bargain offered to him last fall included a sentence of 41 months in prison.

That would be an unusually harsh sentence compared to plea bargains made so far for people, like Bennett, who were not accused of organizing or using violence.

Bennett's former girlfriend and co-defendant, Elizabeth Rose Williams, 32, of Kerrville, Texas, pleaded guilty in February to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted area. She faces a maximum possible sentence of six months in prison, but most who have pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor, have no criminal record and did not engage in violence at the Capitol have been sentenced to probation.

Bennett and Williams were charged in March 2021. Bennett faces six charges, including one felony.

Moeder said the Justice Department will make a new plea offer to Bennett.

Boasberg set a hearing for June 24 to proceed with a plea bargain or set the start date for a trial.

At the time of Bennett's arrest last April, federal prosecutors described him as an adherent of QAnon conspiracy theories. Prior to his arrest, Bennett worked as a wellness coach.

Bennett fired his lawyer in December and in recent weeks Bennett has been acting as his own lawyer because he has not been able to find a private lawyer. Judge James Boasberg previously had urged him to contact the Federal Public Defender's office, but during Wednesday's hearing Bennett told Boasberg that he had been reluctant to do that because he perceived there is a "stigma" attached to federal public defenders.

Boasberg said that the public defenders are hard-working, do good work and have the legal skills to represent defendants in Capitol riot cases.

