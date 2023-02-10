Trinity man's new lawyer tied to Proud Boys case

Feb. 10—The federal public defender now representing a Trinity man against charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol also represents a Kernersville man tied to one of the most prominent trials stemming from the riot.

Although he had struggled for more than a year to find a lawyer who either would take his case or made him feel comfortable, Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, told Judge James Boasberg in a video teleconference on Thursday he was comfortable with Assistant Public Defender Lisa Costner, who is based in Winston-Salem.

"We spoke briefly just yesterday afternoon," Bennett said.

Costner is one of two lawyers representing Charles "Charley" Donohoe, 35, a leader in the far-right Proud Boys who pleaded guilty last spring to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. Donohoe also agreed to assist the prosecution of several other Proud Boys leaders who are charged with seditious conspiracy. That trial is now underway in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., but it's not known whether Donohoe will be called as a witness.

Costner also represents David Joseph Gietzen, 38, of Sanford, in a Jan. 6 case involving two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Bennett had been scheduled to go to trial Feb. 21 on six charges, including one felony. Boasberg canceled the trial date and set a hearing for March 24 for an update on the case.

Although Bennett apparently had resisted accepting a plea deal for over a year — both before firing his first lawyer in late 2021 and while representing himself for all of 2022 — in a hearing last week he told Boasberg he had contacted the Federal Public Defender's office in hopes of restarting plea negotiations.

Details of a plea deal prosecutors previously offered have not been made public, but prosecutors had described it as similar to the deal accepted last February by Bennett's former girlfriend and co-defendant, Elizabeth Rose Williams of Kerrville, Texas, who pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted area.

Story continues

Boasberg indicated Thursday he will be reluctant to keep delaying a trial if Bennett balks at a plea deal.

"This case has gone on for quite a while, and I'm eager to move it on for resolution," he said.

Going to trial could pose a significant risk of conviction on multiple charges because prosecutors have won convictions on nearly 90% of all Jan. 6 charges that have gone to trial so far, according to the Lawfare blog.