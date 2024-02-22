Trinity Metro announces free rides to the polls a day after county cut funding

Trinity Metro announced Thursday that it will provide free rides to the polls on primary Election Day, March 5.

The news comes a day after Tarrant County commissioners voted against helping to fund the complimentary service.

Voters who are riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, ZipZone rideshare, Access paratransit, TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort.

Customers should notify their bus driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location, Trinity Metro said.

Trinity spokesperson Laura Hanna said the plan was to provide complimentary rides on Election Day regardless of how the county commissioners voted.

In some previous years Trinity has offered free rides during early voting — which started Tuesday.

The dates listed on the request for reimbursement that the county commissioners voted down, included primary election day, early voting for runoff primary elections and election day for runoffs.

In a statement to the Star-Telegram on Wednesday, Hanna wrote: “Trinity Metro understands that the Tarrant County Commissioners have voted to not work together on Election Day transportation. We are disappointed to see the partnership come to an end.”