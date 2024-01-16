Trinity Site Open House planned for April is canceled

Jan. 16—Twice a year, visitors flock to the Trinity Site at White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.

According to White Sands Missile Range, "due to unforeseen circumstances, (the Trinity Site Open House on) April 6 is canceled."

On July 16, 1945, the world's first atomic bomb was detonated in the north-central portion of White Sands Missile Range — approximately 60 miles north of White Sands National Monument.

For the Trinity Test, the bomb was placed atop a 100-foot steel tower that was designated Zero. Ground Zero was at the foot of the tower.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the nuclear device known as "Gadget" was successfully detonated.

The test ground was named Trinity Site — marking the beginning of the Atomic Age and putting the Manhattan Project, its scientists and J. Robert Oppenheimer into the history books.

The next open house is planned for Oct. 19, 2024, according to WSMR.