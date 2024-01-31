Trinity Presbyterian School names Suzanne Satcher as new head of school

Trinity Presbyterian announced Tuesday that its new head of school will be Suzanne Satcher. She has been serving in the role for the evangelical Montgomery private school on an interim basis since June of last year.

"Our mission at Trinity is to provide the highest quality college preparatory education, training students in a Biblical world and life view," Satcher said in a statement. "Our faculty and staff have the unique calling to grow children's minds as well as impact their hearts. I love Trinity, and it is an honor to lead an incredible student body and a remarkable faculty. I count it a blessing to serve the Trinity community as the Head of School and thank the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this role."

She replaces Bill Shelnutt, who served as the head of school for nearly four years before announcing his leave during the 2022-2023 school year.

Satcher has worked within Trinity in various capacities for the last two decades. She joined the school in 2000 as a K-5 counselor after earning her master's in counselor education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Mississippi.

She spent 15 years as a lower school guidance counselor, leading admissions testing and standardized testing, aiding in classroom behavior management and teaching group guidance lessons. Then in 2015, Satcher became Trinity's Director of Guidance and Assessment, which entailed taking charge of K-12 guidance counseling, crisis management, implementation of Advanced Placement programs, academic support and accommodations. She served in that position for eight years before moving into the interim head of school role.

In a statement from the Trinity Board of Trustees said that members of the board believe in Satcher's ability to lead the school toward "continued growth, accomplishment and excellence."

“We believe that God's hand is on our school and all those who call it home,” Chair of the Board of Trustees Ben Wilson said. "As we usher in a new season, we look forward to the positive impact Mrs. Satcher will have on our community and the enduring legacy she will help us build."

