Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, ...

London, X0, based Investment company Trinity Street Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, sells Vulcan Materials Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATVI, TMX,

Added Positions: QCOM, KB,

Reduced Positions: ANET, MSFT, CIEN, GOOGL, AON, HOLX, CHE, LMT, DLB, INTC, RL, BAH, CI,

Sold Out: VMC,





For the details of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+street+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Icon PLC (ICLR) - 644,473 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,454,196 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 1,985,683 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 2,063,244 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 444,352 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)





Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 359,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)





Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 490,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Story continues

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)



Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.





Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. Also check out:



1. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks



2. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and



3. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks



4. Stocks that Trinity Street Asset Management LLP keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

