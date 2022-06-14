Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) drops to US$1.5b and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$42k

Insiders who acquired US$290k worth of Trinseo PLC's (NYSE:TSE) stock at an average price of US$48.27 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 14% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$248k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Trinseo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Matthew Farrell for US$243k worth of shares, at about US$48.53 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$41.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$290k for 6.00k shares. But they sold 1.74k shares for US$101k. In total, Trinseo insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Trinseo insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Trinseo Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Trinseo shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Trinseo insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Trinseo (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

