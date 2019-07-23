Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Company completes its first full year utilizing Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework for sustainability reporting

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which showcases how Trinseo is meeting or exceeding the highest standards of safety and environmental performance, while developing innovative solutions that benefit our world. This is the ninth report since the Company's formation in 2010, and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core Option.





This year’s report marks one full year since the adoption of the GRI framework for public sustainability reporting, building off of last year’s GRI-referenced report. GRI is the leading independent organization providing a common language and framework for public sustainability reporting, allowing more global comparability and better quality of information about company sustainability impacts.

“Trinseo is a value-driven organization, and this report underscores that the tenets of Responsible Care®, respect for and commitment to Environmental, Health, & Safety, and sustainability are paramount to our organization at every level and in every decision we make,” said Frank Bozich, President and CEO. “Pairing that with our core purpose of collaborating with our customers to deliver materials solutions that address key market megatrends relating to the environment, we are well poised to lead the way to a more sustainable future for our company and the industries we serve.”

With this milestone achieved, Trinseo has enhanced its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability in its global reporting. Highlights from the report include:

Stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment: Trinseo conducted its first materiality assessment, a process that distilled the interests, requirements, capabilities, and insights of the Company’s key stakeholders and business leaders to determine material topics for Trinseo. These 14 material topics, which include sustainable procurement, environmentally responsible operations, circular solutions, climate strategy, and labor and human rights, among others, then shaped the content of the report.