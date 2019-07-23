Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Company completes its first full year utilizing Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework for sustainability reporting
BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TSE #Materials—Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which showcases how Trinseo is meeting or exceeding the highest standards of safety and environmental performance, while developing innovative solutions that benefit our world. This is the ninth report since the Company’s formation in 2010, and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core Option.
This year’s report marks one full year since the adoption of the GRI framework for public sustainability reporting, building off of last year’s GRI-referenced report. GRI is the leading independent organization providing a common language and framework for public sustainability reporting, allowing more global comparability and better quality of information about company sustainability impacts.
“Trinseo is a value-driven organization, and this report underscores that the tenets of Responsible Care®, respect for and commitment to Environmental, Health, & Safety, and sustainability are paramount to our organization at every level and in every decision we make,” said Frank Bozich, President and CEO. “Pairing that with our core purpose of collaborating with our customers to deliver materials solutions that address key market megatrends relating to the environment, we are well poised to lead the way to a more sustainable future for our company and the industries we serve.”
With this milestone achieved, Trinseo has enhanced its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability in its global reporting. Highlights from the report include:
Stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment: Trinseo conducted its first materiality assessment, a process that distilled the interests, requirements, capabilities, and insights of the Company’s key stakeholders and business leaders to determine material topics for Trinseo. These 14 material topics, which include sustainable procurement, environmentally responsible operations, circular solutions, climate strategy, and labor and human rights, among others, then shaped the content of the report.
Environmental footprint reduction: Since its first report in 2011, the company achieved a number of notable reductions in its environmental footprint, including reducing electricity usage by 10 percent, water consumption by 31 percent, Greenhouse gas emissions (from sources owned or controlled by Trinseo) by 48 percent, and total waste down 36 percent.
Workplace safety improvement: Trinseo’s recordable injury rate for 2018 was 0.21, a rate that is significantly lower than the average rate for manufacturers and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) member companies. This was due in part to the Company’s creation of Safety on Purpose, a behavioral improvement training program that encourages interactive and constructive interactions about safety.
Collaboration with customers to create sustainable product solutions: Trinseo products highlighted in the report include smart home products that help consumers to monitor energy usage; vehicle lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency; lightweight footwear solutions with a reduced environmental footprint; binders that improve impact battery life; and synthetic rubber products that meet the demands of a high-performance tire market.
The report also offers key programs and progress relating to Trinseo’s business and operations, people, product safety, ethics and compliance, volunteerism, and Responsible Care®.
“We’re proud to present this report, which highlights much of our journey toward GRI alignment over the past year and our efforts to implement enhanced sustainable practices across our value chain,” said Walter van het Hof, Global Industry Affairs and Sustainability Leader for Trinseo. “While we are proud to share Trinseo’s operational, material innovation, and social responsibility results from this past year, we are even more gratified to review and acknowledge the work that goes into driving long-term, positive change.”
Trinseo’s Sustainability and CSR report is available online at www.trinseo.com/sustainability.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
® Responsible Care is a registered service mark of the American Chemistry Council in the United States.
Contacts
Trinseo
Walter van het Hof
Tel : +31 115 238247
Email: wvanhethof@trinseo.com
Trinseo
Donna St. Germain
Tel: +1 610-240-3307
Email: stgermain@trinseo.com