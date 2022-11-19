Trio accused in crime spree

Nov. 18—An Odessa Police Department camera spotted a vehicle stolen in Crosbyton Thursday and the officer who stopped the driver ended up arresting all three Lubbock residents inside the vehicle because they're suspected of going on a crime spree.

According to an OPD report, a Flock camera sent out an alert after spotting a stolen 2001 GMC Sierra around 8 p.m. and the officer stopped it near West 42nd Street and Golder Avenue.

The driver of the GMC, Jaden Dion Salinas, 28, was arrested after the officer discovered that despite the fact Salinas gave him a false name he was wanted on at least six outstanding warrants, the report stated. He was also found to be in possession of four grams of marijuana.

One of Salinas' passengers, Dolores Patricia Dominguez, 46, had two bags of methamphetamine that weighed a combined 6.8 grams, according to the report.

Dominguez told the officer the third occupant of the GMC, Martin Gorostiza, 35, gathered the three of them together and Salinas drove them to a Home Depot in Lubbock, the report stated. She said while there, the three of them stole electronic devices and they then drove to the Golf Headquarters in Midland where Salinas stole eight golf clubs, later determined to be worth $4,400.

Dominguez told the officer she then drove them to the Music City Mall in Odessa and she stole suitcases, purses, jewelry, clothing, Cuisinart kitchen items and a variety of other things from the JCPenney and Dillards, the report stated.

The woman said the plan was for the trio to return to Lubbock, sell the items and split the profit, according to the report.

Salinas told the officer he stole tools from the Home Depot in Lubbock, but said he slept during the thefts in Midland and Odessa, the report stated.

However, Golf Headquarters posted photos of the golf club thief and the officer said he appeared to be Salinas. In addition, the officer noted in his report the clothes worn by the suspect in the photo were found in the GMC.

Story continues

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 4.2 grams of marijuana, nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property, a magnetic security key and retail security devices, according to the report.

When taken to the Ector County jail, Gorostiza denied having any contraband, but jailers found just over a gram of methamphetamine in a bag in his waistband, the report stated.

Dominguez was booked into the jail on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. She's also being held on a criminal mischief warrant from Lubbock County. Her bond has been set at $43,500

Gorostiza was booked on suspicion of possession of marijuana, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, prohibited substances in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $30,500.

Salinas was booked on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and false identification/fugitive from justice.

No bail has been set yet, but jail records show he's also being held on warrants out of Lubbock, Randall, Moore, Hutchinson and Floyd counties for multiple theft, burglary, drug and firearm charges.