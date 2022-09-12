Trio accused of embezzling money from migrant shelter waive arraingment hearings

Sep. 12—Three men who served as president, CEO, and finance director, respectively, of International Education Services or IES, and who were in indicted on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, have filed motions requesting they not have to attend their Wednesday arraignment hearings.

Ruben Gallegos Sr. and Juan Jose Gonzalez filed their motions Monday morning, federal court documents reflect. Ruben Gallegos Jr. filed his motion on Friday.

As of mid-Monday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who is to arraign the men, had not signed their motions.

All three men are out on respective bonds.

Among the charges and according to a portion of the indictment, Gallegos was paid salaries well over the $183,000 limit, with his salary 2017 salary at $435,416.88. The indictment also states Gallegos Sr. was paid $506, 0032.22 and Gonzalez earned $377,060.96 -also in violation of the salary caps — but their names are redacted in the document.

The IES contracted with the Unaccompanied Alien Children Program and provided temporary shelter care and other related services to unaccompanied alien children, according to the federal indictment. IES received almost all of its funding in the form of federal grants, and for each fiscal year from 2014 through 2018, it received millions of dollars in federal grant funds.

Gallegos Jr. served as CEO of IES from 2014 to 2018, Gallegos Sr., as president, and Gonzalez as finance director until the federal government decided it would not renew its funding for the IES shelter.

Count one of the indictment charges the three men with conspiracy and count two charges them with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

According to the Aug. 30, unsealed federal indictment, from 2014 through 2018, Gallegos Sr., Gallegos Jr. and Gonzalez knowingly conspired with another unnamed person to commit an offense against the United States, to "embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud knowingly convert without authority, and intentionally misapply property that is valued at $5,000 U.S. dollars or more, and is owned by, or is under the care, custody, or control of, an organization that receives more than $10,000 U.S. dollars in federal assistance in any one year period."

Story continues

The indictment reads that from 2014 to 2017, Gallegos Jr., Gallegos Sr. and Gonzalez caused IES to use federal grant funds to pay themselves salaries that were hundreds of thousands of dollars above the salary cap imposed by federal regulations.

The U,S. Congress prohibited use of grant funds to pay salaries above a certain rate. In addition, federal regulations further limited spending of grant funds.

The indictment also states that Gallegos Jr. and Gallegos Sr., and IES did not comply with federal regulations requiring competitive bidding and did not comply with federal regulations setting rental cost limits in less-than-arms lengths transactions.

The indictment further states the "defendants caused IES to lease properties, such as vacant lots and residential properties that were not used to provide any meaningful services to alien children."

The federal government is seeking to seize $100,000 or more in U.S. currency and multiple properties on Maverick Road that are owned by the defendants, the federal indictment reads. One of the properties on Maverick Road is a small frame house with a large tract of land located next to it.

If found guilty on Count One of the indictment, each man faces five years in federal prison, and or a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release. If found guilty on Count Two of the indictment, each faces up to 10 years in federal prison, and or a $250,000 fine plus three years supervised release.

[email protected]