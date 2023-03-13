Trio accused in Hurricane Ian-related thefts facing charges in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday, March 13, 2021, the arrests of a trio, at least one from Philadelphia, on 23 charges each relating to Hurricane Ian fraud and grand larceny, which included nine vehicles.

Three people, at least one claiming to be from Philadelphia, used Blessing Towing to prey on Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian survivors, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Monday.

The office seized property at 3920 Northside Circle, North Fort Myers, and the Blessing tow truck in North Fort Myers and announced each person faces 23 charges ranging from fraud and grand theft to operating a chop shop.

Deputies recovered nine vehicles, a trailer, two boats and three golf carts, Marceno said.

He identified the people as Zulma Robles, Marcder Guerrier and Joseph Richard-Dunston. Lee County Jail does not reflect their arrests.

The sheriff's office said the trio started in January and attempted to recover vehicles destroyed in the Sept. 28 storm. They towed the property and neglected to immediately inform insurance companies, racking up storage fees, billing at twice the limits allowed by state statute.

"This cheating tow company would hide behind the paperwork and deception," Marceno said.

He said a resident whose vehicle broke down along a county road led them to the trio when the owner left it and later returned to find it missing. Deputies found it on the North Fort Myers property with the word "abandoned" written across the windshield. However, no one had reported it to authorities or followed through on the appropriate paperwork.

Detectives opened an investigation and found the company does not have a Florida license and was committing fraud.

Marceno said one of the trio was on federal probation for robbing a bank with a machine gun.

"The world's a better place with him behind bars," he said.

Stacey Henson is breaking news and visuals editor for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Philadelphia trio accused in Hurricane Ian scam, Lee sheriff says