Trio of Alabama men arrested after weekend crime spree in Panama City, Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY — Three Alabama men were arrested after a weekend car burglary spree, Panama City and Lynn Haven police department officials announced Thursday.

Rodricous Antonio Martin, Shaughneysy Mingnon Brown, and Carnell Andre Beard Jr., all of Mobile, are charged with various crimes.

The trio was going into Panama City and Lynn Haven neighborhoods and apartment complexes and pulling on door handles to find unlocked cars, police said.

The burglaries apparently began in the early morning hours of March 18 when Lynn Haven officers were alerted to a series of burglaries of unlocked cars at Aztec Villas of Venetian Way, the Enclave and Eagle's Landing. An investigating officer noticed a suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Bay County murder-suicide: Suspected killer's name released in apparent murder-suicide revealed by social media post

Tech to help catch thieves: Bay County project using live cameras to catch crooks deemed a 'game changer' by Sheriff Tommy Ford

Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said when interviewing the suspects, officers realized the car was stolen from Mobile and the car sped away. One of the suspects fled on foot.

At the same time, Panama City officers were responding to similar break-ins throughout their city.

Martin and Brown were apprehended in Washington County by the Florida Highway Patrol following a pursuit and were booked into the Washington County Jail. Beard was arrested in Bay County and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Martin is charged with one count of armed burglary, one count of grand theft of a firearm, 11 counts of burglary of a conveyance and one count of grand theft auto. Brown is charged with one count of armed burglary, one count of grand theft of a firearm, 11 counts of burglary of a conveyance and one count of grand theft auto. Beard is charged with one count of armed burglary, one count of grand theft of a firearm and 11 counts of burglary of a conveyance.

PCPD Detective Richard Thor said officers have recovered most of the stolen items. He urged all car owners to lock their doors and remove all valuables.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City, Lynn Haven burglary spree lands three Alabama men in jail