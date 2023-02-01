Trio arrested in armed robbery of 7-Eleven in western Berks

Jan. 31—Three Reading men have been arrested on robbery and conspiracy charges in an armed holdup last week of a Spring Township convenience store, police said.

Saquan Dockery, 27, of the 600 block of Weiser Street; Jeffrey Simons, 23, of the 400 block of Moss Street; and Raheem Baptiste, 22, of the 1200 block of Green Street have been arrested.

According to Spring Township police:

Simons and Baptiste entered the 7-Eleven store at State Hill and Van Reed roads Jan. 25 shortly before 2 a.m. They were wearing masks that covered their faces. Simons pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding the money in the register. While the clerk removed the money, Baptiste went behind the counter and took cigarettes and cigars.

The suspects fled with the cigarettes and less than $100. They got into a car believed to have been driven by Dockery.

Security cameras recorded the robbery and also provided a glimpse of the getaway car and its license plate.

Through the investigation, police located the owner of the car and learned the vehicle had been at a bar in the township the morning of the robbery. Investigators obtained security camera footage from the bar that showed Simons, Baptiste and Dockery arriving at the bar at 1:20 a.m., about 40 minutes before the robbery.

They are also seen leaving the bar and walking to the parking lot. A short time later, Dockery is seen driving the car used in the robbery out of the lot.

The car is seen entering the 7-Eleven lot at 1:57 a.m.

Investigators also learned Dockery is on state parole and his movement was being monitored by a GPS device that placed him at the bar before the robbery and at the store at the time of the robbery.

Simons and Dockery were arrested Monday. Arrest details were unavailable. Both were committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail each to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Tonya L. Butler in Reading Central Court.

At the time of his arrest, Dockery had a handgun. He is prohibited from having a firearm due to his felony conviction, so he faces additional firearms charges.

Baptiste was taken into custody Tuesday morning when he appeared for a preliminary hearing in an unrelated theft and conspiracy case before District Judge Ann Young in Wernersville. He waived that hearing, was arraigned by Young on the new charges and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail to await a hearing.

Spring police said they were assisted in the investigation by the Wyomissing, Northern Berk Regional, and Reading police departments as well as county probation officers and state parole agents.