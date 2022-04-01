Trio arrested in Corinth allegedly hid 3 pounds of fentanyl in cans of beans

Mar. 31—Three people charged with drug trafficking from a house on Black Road in Corinth found an unusual place to hide their nearly three pounds of suspected fentanyl — in two sealed cans of cannellini beans.

The trio was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail after a months-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Agents seized 2.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl and about $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds, Shannon Moss said Thursday. Most of the fentanyl was concealed in the cans of beans.

Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the Dominican Republic as well as Dusty Bickford, 36, and Jessica Bickford, 33, both of Corinth are charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime. The charge is aggravated due to the amount of suspected fentanyl seized, Moss said.

Bail was set for the Bickfords, who are married, at $10,000 cash each. Bail for De La Cruz-Bonilla has not been set. All three are set to appear remotely from the jail before a judge at 1 p.m. Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

The Black Road home allegedly was used by out-of-state drug traffickers to distribute fentanyl throughout Penobscot County, according to the MDEA.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

