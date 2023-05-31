Trio arrested on drug charges; 130 grams of cocaine seized

May 30—Odessa police detectives seized more than 130 grams of cocaine and made three felony drug arrests last week.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives with OPD's intelligence unit along with investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety contacted Jorge Loera, Raul Palma and Carlos Hernandez Palma May 24 as they were sitting inside a Lincoln Continental in a Tres Hermanas Boulevard parking lot.

A canine officer alerted on the vehicle and detectives found 130 grams of cocaine in the driver's side door compartment, the report stated. They also found 1.6 grams of cocaine on Raul Palma and 0.9 grams of the drug on Hernandez Palma.

Loera, who was the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. Raul Palma was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and Hernandez Palma was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a federal supervised release warrant out of New Mexico.

Loera is being held in the Ector County jail on a U.S. Marshal's hold and a $75,000 surety bond. Raul Palma was released after posting a $20,000 surety bond and Hernandez Palma is being held on the New Mexico warrant and surety bonds totaling $7,000,