Trio arrested on suspicion of firing weapons into the air in Hesperia

A trio of suspects was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of shooting weapons into the air in a rural area of Hesperia.

The suspects are Hesperia residents Roberto Gonzalez, 44, and 33-year-old Santos Jimenez, along with Damon Diaz, 22, of Fontana.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 5 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 5300 block of Foley Road.

According to the caller, the subjects were seen shooting an automatic weapon at a residence in the unincorporated area of Hesperia.

The area is in Summit Valley just north of Highway 138 and south of Summit Valley Road.

Deputies contacted the subjects at the residence who reportedly were not cooperative. A search warrant was authored and served by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Enforcement Division.

Inside the residence, deputies located multiple weapons, including a Glock 19 converted to be fully automatic, and ammunition, sheriff’s officials said.

Through the investigation, it was determined Gonzalez and Diaz were shooting the weapons on the property. The duo, along with the homeowner, Jimenez, were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Gonzalez was booked for possessing a machine gun and was released the same day on an unspecified bail amount.

Jimenez and Diaz were booked for possessing a machine gun and negligent discharge of a firearm. They were both released the same day on an unspecified bail amount.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy D. Peterson at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Trio arrested on suspicion of firing machine gun in Hesperia