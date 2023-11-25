Deputies reported arresting three people on suspicion of taking a large amount of unpaid merchandise from the Walmart in Apple Valley.

Deputies reported arresting three people on suspicion of taking a large amount of unpaid merchandise from the Walmart in Apple Valley.

Apple Valley sheriff’s officials reported that at around 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, Walmart security contacted them about the incident at the store located at 20251 Highway 18.

Deputies responded to the Walmart and located the subjects matching their description gathered near Taco Bell across the parking lot from the store, police said.

The subjects were detained and found to be the same people reported to have allegedly left Walmart with unpaid merchandise, sheriff’s officials said.

The subjects who were detained included Isaiah Major Perkins, 18, of Rialto, Dameir Joseph Tucker, 20, of Los Angeles and Taayah Tasianae Brown, 26, of Victorville, sheriff’s officials reported.

All three subjects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.

Perkins, Tucker and Brown were transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where they were being held on $50,000 bail each, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to contact Apple Valley deputy Almazan at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Trio arrested on suspicion of robbing Apple Valley Walmart