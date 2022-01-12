Trio charged in 7-year-old slaying of Nashville man behind his Cato Road home

George David Huddleston, 40, was shot in the chest while exchanging gunfire with a masked man who approached the couple's car on Cato Road in northwest Nashville just after midnight Jan. 17, 2015, police reported.

Nearly seven years after the killing of a Nashville man fatally shot during a robbery attempt as he sat in a car with his wife behind their home, three men — all incarcerated — are now under indictment in the case.

Investigation by Metro Nashville Police Department Cold Case Det. Curtis Hafley led to the identification of Antonio Martin, 31, Isaiah Berkley, 25, and Jemario Askew, 33, as suspects in the death of George David Huddleston, known by loved ones as "Cowboy."

Huddleston, 40, was shot in the chest while exchanging gunfire with a masked man who approached the couple's car on Cato Road in northwest Nashville just after midnight Jan. 17, 2015, police reported.

According to police, Huddleston's wife told police that the gunman approached the car and demanded they hand over their belongings.

Shots were fired and Huddleston was fatally wounded. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

All three defendants are alleged to have been on the Huddleston’s property that night, police reported. They are charged with first-degree murder, Davidson County court records show.

Martin is serving time at a federal prison in South Carolina for a firearms conviction, police said.

Berkley is serving time at Tennessee’s Bledsoe County Correctional Complex for a second-degree murder conviction related to an August 2015 fatal shooting on Oakwood Avenue.

Askew is jailed in Nashville awaiting trial for a 2018 killing at a Ben Allen Road apartment complex.

Martin, Berkley and Askew will be arraigned in Davidson County Criminal Court after Martin and Berkley are returned to Nashville.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

