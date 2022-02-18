Trio charged with attempted murder in Plainfield daytime shooting

PLAINFIELD – Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a daytime shooting here last spring.

Raheim Morgan, 19, of Dunellen, Ja’Son Spann, 19, of Plainfield, and Demetrius Stephens, 19, of Piscataway, were charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and receiving stolen property, the Union County Prosecutor’s Officer announced.

Plainfield police responded about 1:30 p.m. April 26, 2021 to the area of Liberty and West 4th streets where officers located numerous shell casings and discovered that several homes and vehicles had been struck by gunfire, according to the prosecutor’s office.

An investigation determined that three gunmen, driving in a stolen vehicle, fired 35 rounds at their intended victim, a Plainfield man, who was able to take cover during the attack and was unharmed, the prosecutor’s office said.

An exhaustive investigation that followed led to the identification and arrests of Morgan, Spann and Stevens, all of whom remain in the Essex County Jail pending their next court appearances, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“I am grateful to all of the Plainfield Detectives who worked on this case for their dedication throughout this investigation,” Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a statement. “Together with our partner law enforcement agencies, our untiring effort to curb violence on our streets and positively impact the communities we serve continues.”

Morgan was recently charged for his alleged role in a violent crime spree in Union County in December.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at 908-753 -3531.

