Three people have been criminally charged following a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement investigation into an underage fatal vehicle crash.

On Sept. 23, North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old man in Rutherford County. At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor. Alcoholic beverage containers were found at the scene of the accident. ALE was contacted and immediately began an investigation.

ALE executed a search warrant on the 20-year-old man’s truck, which resulted in the seizure of assorted containers of alcoholic beverages. Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents determined the man had attended a homecoming party at the residence. Additional underage persons were identified as having attended and consumed alcoholic beverages at the home, according to a press release from the ALE.

As a result of the investigation, a Boiling Springs woman was charged with two counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages. A Shelby man was charged with three counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages, and a Shelby woman was charged with six counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Trio charged in connection with fatal crash