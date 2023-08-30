Trio charged in kidnapping and killing of Reading man, 19

Aug. 29—Reading police have charged three men in the kidnapping and execution-style killing of a 19-year-old city man in the spring.

Only one of the three defendants in the slaying of Javien Perch is in custody, investigators said Tuesday.

Hector L. Torres, 20, of Leesport, who was already in Berks County Prison on other charges, was arraigned Friday before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo, Oley Township.

Torres was charged Thursday with first-, second-, and third-degree murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and related offenses. There is no bail for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania.

Also charged with those offenses, but still at large, are Vashon A. Winfield and Ansari Jalal, both 19 and of Reading.

Reading police said they first got the case March 30 when a member of Perch's family went to City Hall after not seeing him for two days. Perch was believed to have been walking to a friend's house when he disappeared, his family told police.

It became a homicide investigation a week later when Perch's bullet-riddled body was found on Oak Lane, just beyond the city line, in Alsace Township, police said.

Investigators said they were aided in the investigation by the family providing crucial information on Perch's final movements. Members tracked his movement via cellphone application Life360, which relies on GPS and cellular data.

Investigators said the city's license-plate readers and pole-mounted cameras led them to identify the car his killers used to abduct him, which eventually led them to a witness to kidnapping and murder.

Capt. Christian Rothermel of the criminal investigations division said the motive for the killing is unclear, but investigators believe the victim had some previous negative interactions with his killer and he was being hunted by them.

Now the two suspects who remain at large are being hunted by law enforcement.

"We're actively looking for them and they know they're wanted," Rothermel said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Investigators provided these details in the probable cause affidavit:

The latest data available via Life360 was found March 28 at 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of Church Street. The phone was moving at a rate of 24 mph, which indicated it was aboard a vehicle. Minutes earlier the phone was traveling at less than 8 mph, which suggests Perch was walking.

The phone had traveled on Moss Street from the 1500 through 900 blocks to the 500 block of 10th Street to the 600 block of North Ninth Street. It went west on Oley Street, north on North Sixth Street and north into an alley in the 700 block of Church Street, where the application stopped tracking Perch's phone.

Investigators viewed security camera footage that shows Perch walking through the 800 and 900 blocks of Moss Street, then going east on Oley Street before turning south on North 10th.

He continues south until he is approached by two males who got out of the back seat of a silver Volkswagen sedan with a very dark window tint and a vanity license plate on the front.

Perch walks to the car with the suspects who appear to be guiding him. One of the suspects opens the back seat and Perch gets in with one suspect seated on either side of him.

The vehicle goes south on 10th before following a route consistent with data provided by the Life360 app.

Investigators checked the license-plate-reading camera system for Volkswagen sedans with similar features as the car in the 10th Street footage. They identified what they believed to be the car, a Volkswagen Passat.

In the meantime, Perch's body was discovered in a wooded area on Mount Penn. Numerous spent shell casings of different calibers were found around the body.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy determined Perch had been shot 10 times.

The Volkswagen used in the abduction was located a few hours later. Through additional investigation, police identified a witness who police said was in the car when Perch was abducted and killed.

The witness said Torres drove the car. Torres and Winfield eventually got possession of Perch's two cellphones and asked if he had any other valuables.

They demanded his password information for his phones and used the passwords he provided to log out of the accounts of both phones.

While driving north on Oak Lane, Jalal told Torres to stop the car. The three suspects got out with Perch and walked up the slope.

The witness heard numerous gunshots from the mountainside. Torres, Winfield and Jalal returned to the car, and Torres drove east.

Winfield later destroyed one of Perch's phones.