Trio charged with possession stolen catalytic converters

Apr. 18—A traffic stop last month continues to produce charges against three Cumberland countians as investigators continuing their probe into the theft of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in the county.

Albert Keith Griffin, 42, Wabash Lane, Amberly Nicole Hassler, 31, Lee Circle and Joseph David Sadula, 32, Walla Walla Trace, were being held in the Cumberland County Jail after Crossville Police served them with warrants in connection with the same case.

They were also being held on attachments for failure to appear in court.

On April 13, the three were served warrants charging buying, selling or receiving stolen property in connection with catalytic converters seized during a traffic stop.

Deputy Jacob Moore wrote in his report he stopped a Chrysler Pacifica van at the intersection of Stone Burks Lane and Dunbar Rd. for failure to maintain lane of traffic at 1 a.m. on March 28.

Moore found Hassler to be the driver and also learned through a records check her driver's license had been suspended.

Moore first thought he had recovered five catalytic converters from inside the van but later through investigations found out the number of converters in the van totaled nine.

Sheriff's Investigator Bo Kollros and Sheriff Casey Cox, along with Crossville Police investigators, were identify some of the converters as stolen. CPD detectives filed charges last week against the three and on April 13 sheriff's investigators charged the three with possession of the stolen converters.

Bond for the three on the latest charges was set at $1,500 and all three will appear in General Sessions Court.

