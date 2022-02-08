Trio charged in Raylee's death to appear in court

Feb. 8—Three defendants accused of starving and torturing an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Fayette Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake on Tuesday in a long-delayed case that is also bound to shed light on the state's Children Protective Services (CPS) and Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Marty Browning Jr., along with his wife, Julie Titchenell Browning of Hilltop, and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell, were arrested in December 2019 for the death of Marty Jr.'s daughter, Raylee Browning. All are charged with one count each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.

The three defendants are scheduled to go to trial on March 1.

Raylee Browning died on Dec. 26, 2018, at Plateau Medical Center, likely from an infection that led to sepsis, according to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, which also found that she had not been treated for pneumonia and her body was covered in bruises and scratches.

She had a torn rectum, according to the criminal complaint against the defendants.

Dr. Joan Phillips, a child abuse expert at Charleston Area Medical Center, reported in June 2019 that she judged that Raylee was a victim of medical abuse, being treated with strong psychiatric medications for illnesses she did not actually have.

A witness reported that Sherie provided care for the children, including administration of medicine, but the three adults will have a single trial.

Sherie called 911 on Dec. 26, 2018, to ask for an ambulance for Raylee. According to court documents, her demeanor raised the suspicion of emergency responders.

Before moving to Oak Hill in early 2018, the three adults lived in Nicholas County with Raylee and Julie's three children, who are now in foster care.

Raylee's teachers had asked Nicholas CPS numerous times to investigate Raylee's home life, while Raylee was enrolled at the school for Kindergarten and first grade, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Story continues

Raylee's teachers reported that she frequently cried at the end of the school day and said she wanted to stay at school.

Teachers also told CPS investigators that Raylee had lost weight between her Kindergarten and first-grade year and that she often asked teachers for extra food.

Under state law, teachers are mandatory reporters, meaning they must report cases of suspected child abuse to the DHHR.

Raylee's teachers estimated in 2021 that they had asked CPS workers at least a dozen times to help Raylee.

Nicholas CPS workers found no evidence of abuse, according to statements made in court by a defense attorney.

Fayette officials alleged in December 2019 that the police investigation into Raylee's death was initially hampered because DHHR produced incomplete case files and withheld records from police. DHHR officials reported in 2021 that Nicholas CPS Supervisor Joe Sorrent retired on Dec. 29, 2018.

In December 2021, there were 533 CPS workers in the State of West Virginia and 6,273 children in foster care, DHHR Communications Director Allison Adler reported in January.

She explained that the number includes foster children, children who are in custody of the state through a child abuse and neglect petition, children who are in state custody through juvenile delinquency cases and children in juvenile status offense cases, which are referred to as youth services cases.

Adler said that in Nicholas County from January 2015 until January 2018, Nicholas CPS had, on average, nine CPS workers but does not have readily available data on the number of open CPS cases in Nicholas County during that period.

While living in Nicholas County, Julie Browning had been employed by the non-profit Kathleen and John Faltis Children's Shelter in Summersville, which offers shelter and services to foster care children, a shelter worker confirmed in 2021. Adler said that DHHR works closely with the shelter to provide services to children there.

Information on Julie's length of employment, job title and duties at the shelter were not available on Monday. Shelter administrators have not responded to several requests for comment.

When Raylee died, Julie was working as a temporary employee of the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Mount Hope.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Director of Communications Lawrence Messina reported Monday that Julie had worked at the detention center from Dec. 10, 2018, to Dec. 26, 2018, when Raylee died. He did not provide the reason that Julie left the job or her job title.

Adler said on Monday that DHHR is not connected to operations at the juvenile center.

It is anticipated that during the criminal trial, special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons will focus on testimony by medical experts and the defendants' actions while they were in Fayette County, as opposed to the family's history of interactions with Child Protective Services, in order to prove to jurors that the three allegedly caused Raylee's death.

He plans to call Dr. Kathryn Moffett, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Morgantown, along with Phillips.

Parsons, a Raleigh County assistant prosecutor and former Fayette assistant prosecutor, "inherited" the case, which has passed through two other prosecutors.

Their court date had previously been set for Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

The preliminary hearing in Fayette Circuit Court is set for Tuesday 1:15 p.m.