Trio charged in shooting deaths of Cameron brothers

Jan. 4—LILLINGTON — Three people have been arrested on charges stemming from a fatal shooting in Cameron in which two brothers died, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Rasool Mubarak Hussein, 20, of the 1200 block of Southwood Drive, Fayetteville, and Cameron residents Caleb Xavier Henderson, 20, of the 200 block of Washington Lane, and Erica Deniece Kennedy, 41, of the 100 block of Virginia Lane, were arrested Friday.

They are charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

On June 27, deputies responded to a reported assault in the 200 block of Bursalem Lane, off N.C. 87 between Buffalo Lake Road and N.C. 24-27, authorities have said.

Upon arrival, they found Joshua Tyler Holland, 22, who lived at the residence, dead from a gunshot wound. His 15-year-old brother, Quinton Jones, had been shot in the head and was taken to an unidentified hospital and later died, authorities said.

Robbery was the motive, authorities said.

All three are being held without bail in the Harnett County Detention Center.