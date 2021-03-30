A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

GuruFocus.com
·3 min read

- By Alberto Abaterusso

If you want to increase the resilience of your portfolio to make it stronger, the following three defensive stocks may suit you when economic conditions deteriorate.

These stocks have continued to generate earnings and dividends during economic recessions as they offer goods and services on which people are not disposed to cut their spending in times of financial distress. Also, investing in these stocks, as of the time of writing, implies the payment of a tolerable cost as indicated by compelling price-earnings ratios compared to the S&P 500's ratio of 40.43.


Sell-side analysts on Wall Street are positive about these stocks as they have issued recommendation ratings that fall between a hold and strong buy.

Philip Morris International

The first stock to consider is Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), a New York-based tobacco giant.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per diluted share ($5.17 as of the December 2020 quarter) increase by 3.3% per annum over the past five years. The dividend per share for the trailing 12 months ($4.74 as of the December 2020 quarter) increased by 3.5% per annum over the past five years.

A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor
A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

The share price closed at $90.99 on Monday for a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a 52-week range of $66.85 to $91.25.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has two strong buy recommendation ratings, seven buy recommendation ratings and nine hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $98.54 per share.

Target

The second stock to consider is Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT), a Minneapolis-based operator of nearly 1,900 discount stores in the U.S. where consumers can find a large assortment of consumer defensive goods, including groceries, apparel, home products, toys and electronics.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per diluted share ($8.65 as of the January 2021 fiscal quarter) increase by 10.2% per annum over the past five years. The dividend per share for the trailing 12 months ($2.68 as of the January 2021 fiscal quarter) increased by 4.2% per annum over the past five years.

A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor
A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

The stock traded at $198.21 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a 52-week range of $90.17 to $201.96.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of a buy and an average target price of $202.16 per share.

Amgen

The third stock to consider is Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), a Thousand Oaks, California-based drug major.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per diluted share ($12.31 as of the December 2020 quarter) increase by 11.4% per annum over the past five years. The dividend per share for the trailing 12 months ($6.40 as of the December 2020 quarter) increased by 14.6% per annum over the past five years.

A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor
A Trio of Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

The share price was $254.96 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a 52-week range of $194.21 to $276.69.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has three strong buy recommendation ratings, seven buy recommendation ratings and 15 hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $255.41 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Target Just Hit a New High. Why the Rally Isn’t Over.

    Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised his call on the stock price, saying market-share gains the retailer achieved during the pandemic seem sustainable.

  • Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 29th

    Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 29th

  • Hell no: Nike sues ‘Satan Shoes’ maker MSCHF for trademark infringement

    A Brooklyn artist collective remodeled and sold 666 pairs of Nike Air Max 97s in a Lil Nas X collab without Nike's permission

  • Wells Fargo Unwinds Archegos Exposure Without Posting Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it unwound its exposure to Archegos Capital Management without suffering losses.Shares of the company advanced after it issued a statement about the bank’s prime-brokerage relationship with the family office. “We were well collateralized at all times over the last week and no longer have any exposure,” Wells Fargo said. “We did not experience losses related to closing out our exposure.”The unwinding of Bill Hwang’s Archegos reverberated across the globe after banks forced the firm to sell billions of dollars in investments accumulated through highly leveraged bets. The selloff roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., and both Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have said they face potentially significant losses on their exposure.Wells Fargo’s statement marks the first explicit communication from a U.S. bank on the issue. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were also among Hwang’s brokers. U.S. regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission summoned banks Monday to explain what happened.Wells Fargo shares rose 2.5% to $39.39 as of 11:49 a.m. in New York. The firm executed five block trades valued at $2.14 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday.The San Francisco-based bank’s involvement in the turmoil could lengthen its time under a punitive asset cap if the fallout leads to losses or regulatory probes, Vivek Juneja, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note to clients earlier Tuesday.Wells Fargo has been under a costly Federal Reserve-imposed asset cap for more than three years in response to a series of scandals across the firm’s business lines. The bank recently scored its most meaningful progress yet by winning the Fed’s acceptance of a plan to overhaul operations, Bloomberg reported last month.“Our key concerns for Wells Fargo are reputational risk and whether this would increase regulatory scrutiny or delay its asset cap being lifted,” Juneja wrote. He said that none of the nation’s biggest money-center banks have been associated with block trades tied to Archegos.Wells Fargo had no immediate comment on the JPMorgan note.Read more: What Investors Need to Know About the Archegos Capital Blowup(Updates with shares, context beginning in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got $3000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) saw some of its businesses hurt last year, including curtailed attendance at its theme parks and less original television and movie content. Fortunately, Disney is a sprawling media empire with attractive businesses poised to regain traction. This includes worldwide theme parks, television and cable networks (including ABC and The Disney Channel), retail stores, and film production companies that include Disney, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar.

  • Ways to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments vary as eligibility expands

    As eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine continues to expand, counties and health care providers continue to face challenges with limited supplies. Counties learn how many doses they’ll get about a week ahead of delivery, allowing them to plan how many appointments can be booked and how many doses can be administered. And while most counties aren’t allowing people to make appointments ahead of them becoming eligible, some health care providers are doing just that. See more in the video above.

  • The Suez Canal has a contentious history and has been blocked and closed several times since opening

    In total, there have been five closures to the Suez Canal since its opening in 1869, one of which has forced the vital shipping route to shut down for years.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • US surpasses 550K deaths; Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccine by April 19: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Biden vowed that 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccines by April 19, US surpasses 550K deaths. Here are the latest COVID-19 updates.

  • ‘Dump the COVID testing’ for teams in Final Four, Baylor women’s basketball coach says

    “You need to just forget the COVID tests and let the four teams that are playing in each Final Four go battle it out.”

  • Biden's diverse first judicial picks put a Black woman on the path for the Supreme Court

    Among them are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for an appeals court, positioning her to potentially become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • 10 Things in Politics: More shots are on the way

    And emotional arguments kicked off the first day of Derek Chauvin's trial.

  • Soccer stars speak out on China's Uyghurs — and pay a price

    Some European soccer stars have used their fame to raise awareness of China's campaign against Uyghur Muslims. At least one has paid a steep price for speaking out.Why it matters: The Chinese government can deny access to its huge market of soccer fans to punish international players or teams whose speech crosses Beijing's red lines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In December 2019, Turkish soccer star Mesut Özil, then with English club Arsenal, condemned China's repression of Uyghur Muslims in a tweet that received more than 200,000 likes."They burn their Qurans. They shut down their mosques. They ban their schools. They kill their holy men," wrote Özil, who is Muslim. Mesut Özil during an Arsenal training session, March 2020. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesAfter the tweet, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced it would no longer broadcast that week's game between Arsenal and Manchester City, teams that are both popular in China.Özil's avatar was removed from video games in China, and even when China's broadcaster put Arsenal games back on the air, sports commentators didn't say his name.Arsenal reacted by distancing itself from Özil's post. Özil later criticized the club for not backing him and has since left Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.Özil isn't the only prominent player to publicly criticize what's happening in Xinjiang.In December 2020, French player Antoine Griezmann said he was severing his relationship with Huawei after learning the company had developed facial recognition software that targeted Uyghurs.Griezmann had served as a brand ambassador for Huawei since 2017. What to watch: Any sport with a significant fan base in China is likely to face similar pressure to stay silent on Xinjiang, Hong Kong or any other issue that the Chinese Communist Party deems off-limits.Go deeper: China's soccer dreams have falteredLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger shares Maria Shriver's reaction to her grandchild's name

    The daughter of NBC special anchor Maria Shriver shared her mother's reaction to her first grandchild's middle name: Maria.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.The rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • 2 Amazon workers reveal why they voted against unionizing their Alabama warehouse

    Two Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, said they didn't want to pay union dues and worried about losing job perks.