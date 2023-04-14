Trio facing drug charges

Apr. 13—Three people were arrested on drug charges after an Odessa officer pulled over a stolen Dodge pickup and found 6.8 grams of methamphetamine inside.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a Flock camera alerted an officer that a pickup stolen out of Midland had been seen near East 42nd Street and Governor Preston Smith Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When the officer pulled the truck over, Odessa resident Jolie Gayle Kologinczak, 30, told the officer she'd taken her friend's work truck without his permission when he left her alone for three days without food or water, the report stated.

The two men with Kologinczak, Ruben Saenz Jr., 42, and Julio Cesar Flores, 38, told the officer they had no idea the truck was stolen, the report stated.

The officer found the meth inside the center console and easily accessible by all three people, according to the report. One Ecstacy pill was found in a baggie under the floor mat where Saenz had been sitting.

All three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and Kologinczak was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well. Saenz is also facing a second possession charge.

Kologinczak remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $40,000. Saenz, Midland resident, also remained in custody, but jail records do not reflect bonds being set. Flores, another Midland resident, was being held Thursday on a U.S. Marshal's hold.