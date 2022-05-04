Trio is facing drug charges

Michelle Warren, The Chronicle, Willimantic, Conn.

May 3—HARTFORD — Two Willimantic residents and an Ashford resident were arrested on narcotics charges following a motor vehicle stop in Hartford last Thursday.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, 36- year- old David Manguel of 46 Winter St., Willimantic, 21- year- old Eric Rivera of 48 Spring St., Willimantic, and 40- year- old Jessica Soricelli of 80 Bicknell Road, Ashford were arrested in connection

LOCAL TRIO, Page 4

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories