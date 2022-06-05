Trio found waiting in Chick-fil-A drive thru in stolen car, Georgia police say

Three people were arrested in Georgia when they were found in a Chick-fil-A drive thru in a stolen car, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m. Eastern time Friday, June 3, officers reported that a Dodge Charger stolen out of Atlanta was near Redwine and Princeton Lakes and heading toward East Point, which is about 7 miles outside of Atlanta, according to a news release from the East Point Police Department.

The people in the Dodge were accused of “breaking into cars and stealing,” police said.

Officers later saw the Dodge waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive thru, police said.

The driver tried to get away and hit another vehicle before officers blocked the Dodge and detained the three suspects, according to police.

“Inside the vehicle three handguns with extended magazines and multiple boxes of ammo were located along with a marijuana and entering auto tools,” police said.

The three, who were not publicly identified, were taken into custody, police said. One gave officers a fake name, and “had several felony warrants with full extradition out of Whitfield County.”

No other information had been released as of Sunday, June 5.

