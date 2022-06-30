Trio headed to prison for Cherokee County meth trafficking ring

Three people from Woodstock have been found guilty and sentenced for trafficking meth in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace’s office says 52-year-old James Daniel O’Bryant, 57-year-old Robert Joseph Fowler and 46-year-old Heather Elizabeth Trott were arrested in early 2021.

They say Woodstock police pulled the truck O’Bryant was driving over for failing to maintain his lane, and found 987 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Later the same day, police tried pulling over Fowler, a friend of Bryant’s, who driving his truck recklessly. Instead of stopping, Fowler sped away. Once they eventually got Fowler stopped, they found 57 grams of meth in the truck.

The next day, officers searched the home O’Bryant and Trott shared. Investigators found another 200 grams of meth and a pistol.

O’Bryant and Fowler stood trial and were convicted back in March. Trott avoided trial by pleading guilty.

The judge sentenced O’Bryant to 30 years in a state prison. Fowler was sentenced to 30 years for the 20 years to be served in prison. Both will have to serve their sentences without the possibility of parole.

Trott’s plea deal saw her sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to be served in prison.

“These defendants were engaged in spreading dangerous drugs to our citizens and those of nearby counties. Through effective collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies and a successful prosecution, this trafficking operation has been shut down and these individuals will remain behind bars for many years,” said Wallace.

All three are still being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

