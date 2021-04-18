A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks

GuruFocus.com
·3 min read

- By Alberto Abaterusso

When screening the market for value opportunities, one method is to pick stocks whose trailing 12-month price-to-free cash flow ratios are low compared to that of the S&P 500 Index, which stands at around 13.18 currently.

Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks as they meet the above criteria and are recommended by sell-side analysts on Wall Street.


Cigna

The first stock to consider is Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI), a Bloomfield, Connecticut-based health care plans company.

Cigna's price-to-free cash flow ratio is 9.92 as of April 16, ranking higher than 53% of 19 companies that operate in the health care plans industry.

The free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December was $25.47, growing 13% over the past year.

Thanks to a 33.85% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock traded at $252.57 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $87.74 billion and a 52-week range of $158.84 to $255.89.

A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks
A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders, with the most recent payment of $1 per common share made on March 25. The payment generates a forward dividend yield of 1.58% as of Friday.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $268.39 per share.

Humana

The second stock investors may want to consider is Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), a Louisville, Kentucky-based health care plans company.

Humana's price-to-free cash flow ratio is 12.39 as of April 16, ranking higher than 58% of 19 companies that operate in the health care plans industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December stood at $35.13. The free cash flow increased by 4.10% over the past year.

Due to an 18.5% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock traded at $435.28 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $56.16 billion and a 52-week range of $301.29 to $474.7.

A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks
A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders, with the next payment of 70 cents per common share to be issued on April 30. The payment produces a forward dividend yield of 0.64% as of April 16.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $476.55 per share.

Laboratory Corp of America

The third stock to consider is Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), a Burlington, North Carolina-based independent clinical laboratory company.

LabCorp's price-to-free cash flow ratio is 14.66 as of April 16, ranking higher than 80% of 111 companies that operate in the medical diagnostics and research industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December was 17.88 cents. The free cash flow grew 68.90% over the past year.

As a result of an 80.07% increase over the past year, the stock was trading at $262.2 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $25.60 billion and a 52-week range of $119.04 to $263.08.

A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks
A Trio of Health Care Stock Picks

The company is currently not paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $273.36 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska Sold Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle Stock; Bought Wireless-Tower Shares

    Alaska’s Department of Revenue, which invests public funds, reduced investments in Berkshire Hathaway and Oracle stock, and bought American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications in the first quarter.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Half of American adults have had one Covid vaccine dose with 16 year olds and up eligible from Monday

    Almost a third of American adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.

  • As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

    Patrick Proctor Brown says the war in Afghanistan was lost within a year of its start. The suburban Milwaukee lawyer, who was an infantry captain in Iraq, said the trillions of dollars spent and the thousands of lives lost, including a lieutenant he trained with, make it “a tragedy.” Brown supports President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and by voting for the Democrat, he represents a subtle but potent shift in the voting behavior of some in the military.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Poll: Matthew McConaughey would have a shot against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but primaries would be trickier

    Speculation continues to swirl about renowned actor and proud Texan Matthew McConaughey entering politics in his home state. There's no telling if that will actually happen, but that didn't stop The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler from teaming up to get a sense of how voters feel about the possibility of McConaughey challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his job next year. The poll, released Sunday, is a bit of mixed bag for McConaughey. Among all voters, he actually held a 12-point advantage over Abbott, so in a head-to-head race, it seems like the idea is at least viable. Where the actor runs into some trouble is in the primaries. It's not entirely clear under what banner McConaughey, who has suggested he's "more of a moderate," would run, the Morning News writes. Only 30 percent of Republicans said they'd vote for him, compared to 56 percent who would back Abbott. Those numbers might help in the general election, but he'd be toast if he challenged Abbott within in his own party. The more likely scenario is that McConaughey would run as a Democrat — 66 percent of Democratic voters said they'd back him over Abbott, who received just 8 percent support from the opposing party. Still, McConaughey wouldn't be a shoe-in. The poll also revealed that 51 percent of Texas Democratic primary voters prefer a progressive candidate, while just 25 percent are hoping for a centrist, which is seemingly the mold McConaughey fits. The poll was conducted between April 6-13 among 1,126 registered Texas voters. The margin of error is 2.92 percentage points. Read the full results here and read more about a potential McConaughey run at The Week. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • 'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

    As Minneapolis and the rest of the nation brace for the looming verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Sunday that he believe it is "highly unlikely" the trial is headed toward an "all-out" acquittal. Closing arguments still have to take place, and Abrams noted that the defense has the benefit of not having to prove that Chauvin did not kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May (the burden of proof is on the prosecution and the defense's goal is to show there's reasonable doubt), but, still, he said he and others who have followed the trial closely would be "stunned" if Chauvin was found not guilty on all three of charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — he faces. .@danabrams tells @MarthaRaddatz he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that there will be an acquittal in the Chauvin trial, adding that he thinks the closing arguments "are going to be very important." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/aYa6csulE7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 ABC's Martha Raddatz asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, what he thought the outcome might be, as well. Crump did not make a prediction, saying only that he is praying that Chauvin is found to be "criminally liable for killing" Floyd. If that does not turn out to be the result, Crump said it would be another case in which "the American legal system has broken our heart." Ahead of the Chauvin trial verdict, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tells @MarthaRaddatz that if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, he would tell the people of Minneapolis: "Once again, the American legal system has broken our heart." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/LpYbjUBYNk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • De Niro unable to turn down acting roles because of his ‘estranged wife's expensive lifestyle’

    Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is unable to turn down acting roles because he must pay for his estranged wife's expensive tastes, the actor's lawyer has claimed. Caroline Krauss told a Manhattan court that he is struggling financially because of the pandemic, a massive tax bill and the demands of Grace Hightower, who filed for divorce in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. The court has been asked to settle how much De Niro should pay Ms Hightower, 66, until the terms of the prenuptial agreement the couple negotiated in 2004 takes effect. “Mr De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” Ms Krauss told the court. “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?”

  • Watch NASA mission control live as the Ingenuity helicopter attempts to fly on Mars on Monday

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.