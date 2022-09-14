Trio held for trial in shooting, beating of Erie man left for dead in North East cemetery

Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
An Erie man testified on Wednesday that an attack by four others in a North East Township cemetery on Dec. 28 left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other eye and has him facing another surgery on his damaged right arm.

Julieus Windham detailed how he was shot, stabbed, beaten, stomped and left for dead by four men he had hung out with as three of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday morning for their preliminary hearings.

Windham said under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner that he had no idea why the group attacked him. He said at one point, as the group was landing blows on him, he asked why they were doing that to him.

Windham said he received no response.

The three suspects in court Wednesday — Sammy Carrasquillo Jr., 19, of Cleveland; Mark R. Smith, 32, of Albion; and James A. Terrell, 29, of Erie — were each held for court on charges including attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide following the hearing before North East District Judge Scott Hammer at the Erie County Courthouse.

Smith, who is accused of shooting Windham during the attack, additionally faces a count of possession of a firearm prohibited.

The fourth suspect charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in the attack, 24-year-old Dreshaun D. Jordan, of Erie, was held for court on attempted homicide and other charges following his preliminary hearing in early May.

All four of the accused remain in prison without bond.

The attack

State police investigators accuse Carrasquillo, Jordan, Smith and Terrell of attacking Windham after the five drove from Erie to St. Gregory Cemetery in the 9500 block of West Main Street in North East Township.

Windham testified that the group was at the home of Jordan's girlfriend before they all got into a sport-utility vehicle driven by Jordan, and he thought the others were going to give him a ride home as they had in the past. He said the group drove for a while before they reached a cemetery he was unfamiliar with, and Jordan told them to get out. He said he wondered to himself about where he was as Jordan said, "c'mon," and the group headed toward a wooded area.

Windham testified that Jordan, Carrasquillo and Terrell walked in front of him. He said he got scared and turned around to see Smith, whom he identified by a nickname, pointing a gun at his head.

Windham said as he ducked and tried to move away he heard a gunshot and felt his back go numb. He said when he asked why they were doing this to him, Jordan said something about having to kill him.

Windham testified that all members of the group then beat, kicked, and stomped him and that he was "poked" repeatedly in the body with something. He said he grabbed onto Terrell in an effort to protect himself before he passed out.

Windham said when he later awoke to get air, the others were gone. He said he crawled to a nearby house to get help.

Windham testified that although he heard only one gunshot, he was shot twice, in the arm and the back. He said he also counted 14 stab wounds on his stomach and neck The attack left him blind in the left eye and left him with limited vision in his right eye, and he faces another surgery to remove a rod from his arm, Windham said.

The investigation

"In my 25 years of law enforcement, I've never seen anyone beaten so bad," state police Trooper Mark Olowin, who investigated the incident, testified on Wednesday.

Olowin said investigators located the scene of the attack and found blood, an unspent .380-caliber cartridge, an earring, a wedding ring and two cigarette butts. Testing on the blood determined that it was Windham's, and DNA testing on the cigarette butts connected one of them to Terrell, he said.

State police have not recovered a gun, and no fingerprint or DNA evidence was found on the cartridge, Olowin said.

When asked about the presence of the earring and wedding ring, Olowin said a lot of times people leave such items at gravesites as keepsakes.

All four of the suspects were later apprehended in Chautauqua County following the attack. Jordan was apprehended following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit in Jamestown, New York, on Jan. 2. Carrasquillo, Smith and Terrell were apprehended at a hotel near Jamestown on Jan. 25.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Trio face trial on charges of attempt to kill Erie man in North East

