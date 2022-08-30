Trio of ‘heroes’ die trying to save young boy swept away by river, Louisiana police say

Three men died as heroes when they jumped in to save a young boy from drowning in a Louisiana river over the weekend, deputies say.

The child’s body was pulled from the Sabine River around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, days after authorities said he was swept away while playing in shallow water by a sandbar near Merryville, the Associated Press reported. The trio rushed in after him, but all drowned.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three men as Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community; Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck; and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Search crews located their bodies on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a news release.

“These three men tragically lost their lives trying to rescue a young boy,” Herford said of the Aug. 26 incident. “They are heroes and should be remembered that way. My deepest condolences and my prayers are with the families of all those involved.”

Authorities haven’t released the child’s age or identity, but family friends identified him as 4-year-old Bently Lane Fountain, according to a GoFundMe page launched for his funeral expenses.

Bailey and the boy’s mother were engaged to be married, AP reported, citing the sheriff. Scott was his close friend, and McCollough just happened to be in the area at the time.

“It was just all taking place before anyone knew what was going on,” Laci Ricossa, a friend of Bailey’s, told KPLC. “There were some men on the bank that helped Bently’s mother and sister and his mother’s fiancé’s daughters get out of the water, and unfortunately, the others were in the water trying to get Bently.”

Scott’s family remembered him as a “fierce friend” who “would do anything for anyone, anytime,” according to the news station.

McCollough rushed into the same river 37 years ago to save five of his relatives, family members told KPLC.

“He has always been our hero,” they said. “It comes as no surprise to us that he tried to help someone in need, without a second thought.”

McCollough is survived by his wife and two daughters, according to an obituary shared online. A celebration of life is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Merryville is about 50 miles northwest of Lake Charles.

