A trio of from Hesperia were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing self-storage units in Apple Valley

Hesperia residents James Naranjo, 38, and Danny Persinger and Melissa Simmons, both 34, were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing multiple self-storage units in Apple Valley.

On July 7, Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez responded to a business in the 18000 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley. The caller reported that a storage unit had been burglarized, during which nearly $4,000 worth of collectibles were stolen.

Upon investigation, Rodriguez discovered that at approximately 9:20 p.m on July 5, unidentified suspects forced entry into multiple storage units, one of which belonged to the initial victim.

During an investigation, deputies Rollins and Rodriguez identified the suspect vehicle, which was later located in the 17000 block of Manzanita Street in Hesperia.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 8, Rollins and detectives served a search warrant at the Hesperia residence.

During the search of the home, sheriff’s officials located and recovered the victim’s stolen collectibles. Investigators also recovered additional stolen property and are working to locate the rightful owner(s).

Through investigation, the three suspects were identified as Naranjo, Persinger and Simmons.

The trio were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for burglary, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Naranjo, Persinger and Simmons are being held on $25,000 bail and are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez or Deputy Rollins at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

