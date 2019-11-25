A Trio of High Dividend Yield Stocks to Consider

Dividend investors may want to consider the following securities as they are significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index in terms of a higher dividend yield. The dividend paid by the benchmark for U.S.-listed stocks yields 1.84% as of Nov. 22.

Altria Group

Shares of American tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) closed at $49 on Friday for a market capitalization of $91.54 billion.





Based on the quarterly dividend of 84 cents that Altria paid on Oct. 10, a 5% hike from the previous distribution, the stock offers a forward dividend yield of 6.88% and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.61% as of Friday.

The current dividend yield of Altria is high compared to its historical values, indicating that the tobacco stock is a profitable investment.

The share price is above the 30-, 70- and 120-day simple moving average lines, though it has traded lower so far this year, returning -1%.

The 52-week range is $39.3 to $57.88.

The 14-day relative strength index of 67 suggests that shares of Altria are neither overbought nor oversold.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 52.13 versus the industry median of 13.9 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63 compared to the industry median of 2.04.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating for Altria. This means that analysts predict the tobacco giant will perform so well over the next couple of quarters that its stock will either top that of the average competitor by a wide margin or the S&P 500. Shares have an average price target of $52.32 per unit, reflecting a nearly 7% rise.

Japan Tobacco

The second company is Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF). Shares of the Tokyo-based tobacco company closed at $22.65 on Friday for a market capitalization of approximately $40.59 billion.

Based on the semi-annual cash dividend of 77 yen (70.85 cents) the company will pay per common share in March 2020, the stock grants a 6.05% forward dividend yield and a 3.15% trailing 12-month dividend yield as of Friday. The industry has a median of 5.63% for both the forward dividend yield and the trailing 12-month dividend yield.

As you can see from the chart below, the current dividend yield of Japan Tobacco is quite high when compared to its performance over the past several years. This indicates that the Japanese tobacco company is profitable.





The share price has fallen 3% so far this year, but it is still above the 120-, 70- and 30-day simple moving average lines.

The 52-week range is $20.30 to $26.58.

The 14-day relative strength index of 53 suggests the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.