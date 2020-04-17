A Trio of High Earnings Yield Stocks

Choosing stocks that more than doubled the earnings return that 20-year high-quality corporate bonds are granting to their holders could help unearth value opportunities. Holders of these bonds, which represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A companies, currently receive a 3.50% monthly return.

The following stocks grant earnings returns of more than 7% and have price-earnings ratios of less than 14.3.





Universal Health Services Inc

Shares of Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) traded at a price of $101.67 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $8.7 billion.

The King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based owner and operator of medical care facilities grants an earnings yield of nearly 9% and has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15.

The share price has dropped by 29% so far this year, but Wall street sell-side analysts forecast that it will bounce back, hitting a 37% upside from Thursday's level with a price target stands of $139.44 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and the near the top rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Woodward Inc

Shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded at a price of $53.62 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $3.34 billion.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based provider of control solutions for the global aerospace and industrial markets grants an earnings yield of 7.6% and has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15.

The share price fell by 55% so far this year, but Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that it will rebound up to a $63.33 price target, which will reflect a nearly 20% upside from current share price levels.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Cosan Ltd

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) traded at a price of $12.10 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $2.7 billion.

The Brazilian producer of bioethanol and sugar and distributor of fuel and natural gas grants an earnings yield of 11.4% and a price-earnings ratio of 8.76.

The share price declined by 47% so far this year. However, Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that it will rebound strongly, rising about 35% within a year to the established price target of $16.60.

GuruFocus assigned the stock a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for its financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

