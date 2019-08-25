A Trio of High Performing Stocks

The following stocks have performed very well over the past three months, year and five years.

Further, the following securities have a strong balance sheet which increases the likelihood they will continue to produce positive returns. Expectations are corroborated by Wall Street's positive recommendation rating ranging between hold and overweight.

Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has climbed 24.6% over the past three months, 27.7% so far this year, 32% over the last 52 weeks and 291% over the past five years through Aug. 23. The company doesn't pay a dividend.

The Frisco, Texas-based personal care services provider was trading around $86.65 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.15 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-sales ratio of 2.02 and a price-book ratio of 4.02, suggesting, together with the Peter Lynch chart, that the stock is not cheap.

GuruFocus assigned a very high rating of 7.6 out of 10 for the financial strength and a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the profitability and growth of the company.

Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $90.29.

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has gained 27.14% over the past three months, 71.60% year to date, 36% over the last 52 weeks and 59% over the past five years through Aug. 23. The company stopped paying dividends in 2008.

The Columbus, Ohio-based single-family homes construction company closed at $36.07 on Friday for a market capitalization of $996.16 million.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-sales ratio of 0.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.10, indicating that the stock is not expensive. Below Peter Lynch chart also suggests that the stock is trading affordably.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the financial strength of M/I Homes and a very positive rating of 7 out of 10 for the profitability and growth of the company.

Wall Street issued a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $35.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has gained 19.4% over the past three months, 51.54% year to date, 42.6% over the last 52 weeks and 155.24% over the past five years through Aug. 23. Currently, the company distributes dividends. The Estee Lauder Companies will pay a 43 cents cash quarterly dividend per common share on Sept. 16 to shareholders of record Aug. 30. The ex-dividend date is Aug. 29.

Shares of the New York-based personal care products manufacturer and marketer closed at $197.15 on Friday for a market capitalization of $71.34 billion. It has a price-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-sales ratio of 4.91 and a price-book ratio of 16.50. These ratios and below chart of Peter Lynch suggest that the stock is not trading cheaply.

GuruFocus assigned a high rating of 7 out of 10 for the financial strength and a very high rating of 8 out of 10 for the profitability and growth of the company.

Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $208.50.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.





