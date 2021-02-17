A Trio of Historic Texas Ranches Are Selling For a Staggering $341.7 Million

Elizabeth Stamp

A set of historic Texas ranches have hit the market for the first time in 150 years. Established in 1870 by Samuel Burk Burnett, today the 6666 Ranches include three divisions with over 266,255 acres of land across West Texas. The properties are being sold for a combined $341.7 million. The largest and oldest of the three divisions is the 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas, which boasts over 142,000 acres and is listed for $192.2 million. It includes a state-of-the-art water filtration plant, 20 employee houses, two bunk houses, an airplane hangar, and a private landing strip. The 13,280 square-foot stone house on the property, which was built in 1917 for $100,000, has 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths, three half baths, and two kitchens, and during its early days, was visited by Will Rogers, President Roosevelt, and Comanche Nation leader Quanah Parker. A nearby horse division is home to an over 48,000-square-foot arena, as well as several barns and stables.

The 6666 Dixon Creek Ranch Division, listed for $137.3 million, is set in Hutchinson and Carson counties, and was added to Burnett’s empire in 1903. The over 114,000-acre property is home to a cow/calf ranching unit. A 7,000-square-foot owners house is located on the grounds, along with barns, four employee houses, a bunkhouse, and stalls. There are also four camps, each with barns and employee housing. Dixon Creek Ranch has a water lease with Phillips Petroleum Company, which gives the company the right to extract ground water from 3,200 acres in exchange for an annual payment. (In 2020, the lease payment was $164,000.) Oil and gas is also produced on the property and the new owner will receive a quarter of the mineral rights.

Located in the northern Texas panhandle, 6666 Frisco Creek Ranch Division was acquired in 2016 and is now for sale for $12.2 million. The over 9,000-acre ranch has a 2006 log home, multiple barns, a livestock working facility, and a shop/garage.

Burnett started in the ranching business at the age of 19, when he purchased 100 head of cattle branded with the four sixes. He left the majority of his estate to his daughter, Anne Valliant Burnett, and the property was later passed on to his granddaughter, Anne Burnett Marion, in 1980. Marion died in February, prompting the sale. The listing is held exclusively by Chas. S Middleton and Son.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

