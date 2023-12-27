Trio indicted in Mililani fatal shooting

Dec. 27—An Oahu grand jury indicted two men and a woman Tuesday for allegedly setting up a 37-year-old man to be shot and killed on Kamehameha Highway early on the morning of Dec. 14.

Barabbas Dietrich, 37, was found in the driver's seat of his Nissan Pathfinder with a single gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Michael K. Caspino, 27, Clinton B. Kaaialii, 34, and Sabricia Mililani Lee Hao, 28, were charged in connection with the killing in a 13-count indictment returned Tuesday.

Patrol officers responded to a call at 12 :18 a.m. Dec. 14 reporting a single motor vehicle collision on Kameha ­meha Highway southbound near Kipapa Street in Mililani, where they found Dietrich.

Dietrich was taken by city Emergency Medical Services technicians to The Queen's Medical Center on Punchbowl Street, where his condition worsened. He was pronounced "brain dead " on Dec. 15 at around 1 :33 p.m. He was a designated organ donor and remained on life support until his organs were harvested Dec. 17, and he died at 10 :14 a.m.

Caspino is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Dietrich ; Hao is alleged to have been an accomplice ; and Kaaialii also participated in the killing, according to a news release from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Caspino, aka "Mikey, " was indicted and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm while engaged in the commission of a separate felony (murder ), unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and gun-related charges. He "is a persistent offender in that he has previously been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times when he was eighteen years of age or older, and an extended term of imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public, " according to the indictment. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Hao, aka "Breezy " or "Breezy Lee Savage, " who was in the car with Dietrich and allegedly helped lead him into an ambush, is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm while engaged in the commission of a separate felony (by Caspino ). In addition, she was charged with methamphetamine possession. A grand jury bench warrant was issued for Hao, and her bail is set at $1 million. Hao was arrested at 3 :15 p.m. Tuesday at 647 Laumaka St.

Kaaialii, 34, aka "Boison, " was charged with first-degree robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and car theft. He is being held in lieu of $250, 000 bail.

Both Hao and Kaaialii qualify for enhanced sentencing because of their status as convicted felons.

The morning Dietrich was killed, several witnesses who were at the scene told police they heard "several gunshots before hearing the vehicle collision."

The witnesses also said they saw a person, later identified as Hao, leaving Dietrich's vehicle and fleeing northbound on Kamehameha Highway.

Caspino was arrested at about 5 :35 p.m. Dec. 19 in Makaha Community Park on Manuku Street on suspicion of second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug.

Kaaialii, 34, was arrested Dec. 19 at 72 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa.

According to state court records, Honolulu police detectives recovered Dietrich's mobile phone from his car after he was taken to the hospital.

A forensic analysis of its contents revealed "his location prior to the incident as being in the area of the apartment buildings on Waikalani Place in Mililani."

HPD officers and detectives assigned to the homicide detail canvassed the area and recovered surveillance from Waikalani Place and other areas in Mililani.

According to an affidavit authored by an HPD homicide detective, a review of footage from a business in the area of Kipapa Street and Kamehameha Highway showed a light-colored Ford Explorer fleeing the area of the incident "at a high rate of speed."

The same Ford Explorer, allegedly driven by Caspino and Kaaialii, was seen on footage from the apartment complexes on Waikalani Place and was allegedly "casing the area prior to the incident."

"The surveillance also depicted a female getting into Dietrich's vehicle just prior to the incident. The female was later located and interviewed, " according to the affidavit filed Dec. 22 in Circuit Court.

That female was Hao.

Hao allegedly told police she was with Dietrich at the time of the incident.

She told detectives they were approaching the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kipapa Street when the Ford Explorer cut in front of Dietrich's vehicle and blocked both lanes, which forced Dietrich to stop.

She allegedly told police that Kaaialii exited the driver's seat of the Ford Explorer and approached the driver's side of Dietrich's vehicle while Caspino got out of the front passenger's seat of the Ford Explorer and approached Dietrich's vehicle on the passenger's side.

Both allegedly had handguns.

"Dietrich then reversed his vehicle and attempted to accelerate around the Ford Explorer at which time Caspino fired several rounds into Dietrich's vehicle, " according to state court records.

