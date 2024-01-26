Trio kidnapped 13-year-old hostage after he tried to steal car, police say

A Southeast Side trio is in police custody after they allegedly took matters into their own hands and kidnapped a 13-year-old boy for ransom after they caught him attempting to steal a Kia, according to court documents.

Cece Prak, 20, and Zackary Boyd, 21, and a third suspect, a male juvenile, were charged with first degree felony kidnapping early Thursday, according to Columbus police.

According to an affidavit, the three suspects confronted the juvenile after allegedly catching him trying to steal Prak's Kia, which was parked at their residence in the 4100 block of Tarkton Square North. After the two males pulled guns on the juvenile and assaulted him, Prak took the boy's phone and contacted his father, demanding $3,000 for damage to the Kia's ignition switch.

Prak reportedly told the juvenile's father that "he would not be released until (the father) sent the money to the juvenile's CashApp account," according to the affadavit.

Columbus SWAT executed a search warrant for the residence and arrested the three suspects, and the juvenile was safely recovered.

