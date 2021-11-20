Trio labeled as major drug offenders each face dozens of felonies

Nov. 20—LIMA — Three individuals pleaded not guilty Friday to dozens of felony drug charges related to the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl within the city of Lima. If convicted of even a portion of the charges against them the two men and one woman could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Their arrests followed a pair of task force raids conducted in the city in September.

Arraigned on Friday following their indictments by an Allen County grand jury were Lima residents Nicoya Darby, 34, who faces 54 felony charges; Eric Upthegrove Jr., 38, who is charged with 57 felonies; and Ronald Hesseling, 41, who faces 51 drug-related counts.

The overwhelming majority of charges against all three defendants are felonies of the first degree and include designations identifying each as a major drug offender. Individual charges which include that language by law require mandatory maximum prison sentences of 11-16 1/2 years be imposed upon conviction. Also included are dozens of specifications for the forfeiture of money and guns and additional major drug offender specifications.

Darby, Upthegrove and Hesseling also face additional charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, the illegal manufacturing of drugs and marijuana possession.

According to court documents, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and North West Ohio Safe Streets Task Force conducted or participated in the investigation of events surrounding drug activity in Lima. The task force on the evening of Sept. 11 into the morning of Sept. 12 executed a search warrant at 929 Atlantic Ave., Lima. The residence was identified as that of Darby and Upthegrove.

Inside the residence were "hundreds of pieces of suspected drug residue, guns, drug paraphernalia ... and significant amounts of suspected fentanyl.

Hesseling was arrested following a task force search that same day at 765 Broadway Ave., Lima. He had been observed at that address just prior to the execution of the search warrant and, along with Upthegrove, had been observed leaving the address. Inside the home police found "significant amounts" of suspected fentanyl, according to court records.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and North West Ohio Safe Streets Task Force were assisted in the raids by the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Darby is charged with 13 counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound, 14 counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, 12 counts of trafficking in heroin, 12 counts of possession of heroin, and single counts of having a weapon under disability, possession of marijuana, illegal manufacturing of drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Upthegrove faces 13 counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound, 14 counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, 11 counts of trafficking in heroin, 11 counts of possession of heroin, and single counts of having a weapon under disability, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, illegal manufacturing of drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Hesseling is charged with 13 counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound, 14 counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, 12 counts of trafficking in heroin, 12 counts of possession of heroin, and single counts of having a weapon under disability, possession of marijuana, illegal manufacturing of drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.