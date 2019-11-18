Trio of Large-Cap Stocks Thrash the S&P 500's Dividend Yield

In terms of dividend yield, the following securities are outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which rewarded its shareholders with a 1.83% yield at market close on Nov. 15. Thus, dividend investors may want to consider these high-dividend stocks which have also received positive recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts in Wall Street.

Philip Morris International

Based on the quarterly dividend of $1.17 that the US tobacco giant paid per common share on Oct. 11, the stock offers a forward dividend yield of 5.52% and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.41%. Yields are as of Friday.

The below chart from GuruFocus illustrating the current trailing annual dividend yield of the company indicates that shares of Philip Morris International are still profitable, as the dividend yield is quite high compared to its historical value.

The share price is now above the 30-, 70- and 120-day simple moving average lines following a 27% year to date increase.

The 52-week range is $64.67 to $92.74.

The 14-day relative strength index of 65 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

The stock of Philip Morris International has a price-earnings ratio of 17.63 versus the industry median of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46 versus the industry median of 2.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating for shares of Philip Morris International with an average target share price of $91.50.

The Blackstone Group

The second stock to consider is The Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE:BX). Shares of the New York-based asset management firm closed at $52.52 on Friday for a market capitalization of approximately $62.99 billion.

Based on the 49 cents quarterly cash dividend the company paid per common share on Nov. 12, the stock offers a 3.73% forward dividend yield and a 3.66% trailing 12-month dividend yield as of Friday.

The GuruFocus chart below shows that the current trailing annual dividend yield of the asset management firm makes shares of The Blackstone Group still profitable, as the dividend yield is pretty high compared to its historical values.





The stock price has risen 76% so far this year to above the 30-, 70- and 120-day simple moving average lines.

The 52-week range is $26.88 to $55.17.

The 14-day relative strength index of 60 suggests the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 22.83 versus the industry median of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63 compared to the industry median of 4.62.

GuruFocus assigned a low financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a low profitability rating of 3 out of 10.