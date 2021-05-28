A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

- By Alberto Abaterusso





Picking stocks whose market capitalizations exceed $10 billion and whose price-book ratios are not above 1.5 could provide value investors with a higher likelihood to uncover opportunities among U.S.-listed equities.

Thus, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.





Fortis Inc

The first company that meets the above criteria is Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS), a Canadian generator and supplier of regulated electricity and gas in North America and the Caribbean.

The share price was trading at around $45.48 at close on May 27 for a market cap of $21.24 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.50. Fortis Inc's book value was approximately $29.07 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The share price has increased by 18.56% over the past year for a 52-week range of $36.63 to $46.11.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $48.28 per share.

Edison International

The second company that meets the above criteria is Edison International (NYSE:EIX), a Rosemead, California-based regulated supplier of electricity in Southern, Central and Coastal California.

The stock price was trading at around $55.42 per share at close on May 27 for a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.49. The book value was approximately $37.12 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has fallen by 4.61% over the past year for a 52-week range of $48.47 to $66.68.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $71.13 per share.

Tenaris SA

The third company that meets the above criteria is Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), a Luxembourg-based provider of oil and gas operators with equipment and services solutions.

The stock price was trading at around $23.05 per share on May 27 for a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.18. Tenaris SA's book value was $19.12 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has risen by 82.07% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $8.86 to $24.15.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $23.13 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

