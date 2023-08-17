Trio of men arrested in deadly shooting of 23-year-old in Clayton County

More than eight months after a 23-year-old man was gunned down the day after Thanksgiving 2022, the men authorities say are responsible are behind bars.

Spokespeople with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that three men have been charged with the murder of Keelon Tate.

On Nov. 25, 2022, police arrived at a home on Pahaska Court just before 7 p.m. where they found Tate shot in the chest. He died from his injuries.

Officers found a bullet hole in the glass of the door and blood on the ground of the entryway.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says he activated his “Elite Fugitive Squad” on Monday after warrants were obtained for Khalee Phipps, Quintis Cabbell and Tovoris McMullen.

Sheriff Allen says all three men were on his “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Although warrants were just obtained this week, Clayton County police identified Phipps as a person of interest back in March.

All three men were arrested and placed into the Clayton County Jail.

